Students welcome New Year by giving woollen clothes to Bulbul-hit villagers

Kolkata: At a time when the entire state is ready to welcome the New Year through celebrations and merrymaking, students of a higher secondary school from an obscure village in South 24-Parganas stood up for a noble cause.



A sheer philanthropic zeal has prompted students of Mathurapur Krishnachandrapur High School to celebrate the New Year with a difference.

Students of the school had decided to provide woollen clothes to Bulbul-hit victims of South 24-Parganas.

Students expressed their eagerness to contribute for a noble cause to the headmaster, who readily accepted their request. After receiving a green signal from the headmaster, Chandan Kumar Maity, a team was formed to collect money from students in each class.

Students donated money by saving from their tiffin expenses. Students with the help of school authorities bought warm clothes and blankets for villagers living in cyclone-affected areas.

Students of the school regularly donate money to the victims of natural calamities.

Earlier, the school has supported welfare initiatives with the head master Maity encouraging the students to back social issues.

Woollen clothes, blankets and other goods were distributed to 2,000 villagers in Bulbul- affected areas.

The programme was conducted on the school premises in presence of many distinguished personalities from the district.

According to school authorities, the NCC and NSS members of the school undertake various social works every year.

The state government following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent adequate relief materials to 'Bulbul' affected victims of various districts.