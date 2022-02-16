Students' union lodge plaint against Suvendu

Kolkata: The students' union of Asutosh College on Monday lodged a complaint at the Bhownaipore police station against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for threatening and creating nuisance by him and his security personnel.



It is alleged that Adhikari and his security personnel went to the college campus with his security personnel and unnecessarily threatened some of the students. Uttaran Banerjee, acting general secretary of the Asutosh College Students' Union also alleged that his guards created nuisance there due to which several students suffered injuries. Two more complaints were also lodged against the BJP leader in the same context.

It may be mentioned that on Monday Adhikari went to a place near Ashutosh college to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama incident. When Adhikari, surrounded by the Central Force jawans, reached the Hazra crossing, a group of students started shouting slogans against the BJP leader. Hearing the slogan, Adhikari became angry and chased the students to confront them.

A police officer deployed there tried to pacify Adhikari. But, the BJP leader allegedly pushed the policeman before boarding the car again. Later, he left the spot.