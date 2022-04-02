Students to write HS exams in their respective schools

Kolkata: Higher Secondary examination is all set to start from Saturday. An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates will appear for the examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).



The examination will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. There will be CCTVs or videography facilities at sensitive and highly sensitive centres that have been identified in Malda, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and a few other districts.

This year's offline exams were initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 20. As certain dates of JEE (Main) clashed with the schedule, some dates have been changed and the examination will now continue up to April 27. The WBCHSE may cancel the affiliation of a particular school for its failure to curb cheating by students during the higher secondary examination. This is for the first time ever that students will appear for their higher secondary examinations from their respective home centres and not in other institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The decision was taken by the WBCHSE considering the Covid situation. After a gap of two years, the examination is going to take place. The state government had to cancel the higher secondary examination in 2020 and 2021 due to the prevailing Covid situation. West Bengal Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Board had decided to conduct the exams as cases have gone down significantly. The two Board exams were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The state government announced opening of schools from class IX to class XII from November 16 last year as the situation was under control.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the opening of schools from class IX to class XII in November. The state government was also keen to restart the normal education system in Bengal after a long time. The HS exams could not be held last year due to the raging second wave and results were declared after the Board worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.