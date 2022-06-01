Students' stir for online exam: Edu min convenes meeting of V-Cs
kolkata: Amid the ongoing agitation by a section of students seeking online semester exams, the Higher Education department of West Bengal on Tuesday called a meeting of vice chancellors of all state-run universities on June 2.
One of the vice-chancellors said that he has received the letter from education minister Bratya Basu, asking him and his counterparts in other colleges and universities to turn up at the meeting — agenda for which would be entrance tests for undergraduate-level admission in both science and humanities streams.
"We don't know about anything else. Let's see what other topics come up for discussion," he added.
The V-C also said that faculty members of his university are in favour of conducting offline exams to ensure
fair assessment.
Several students of Calcutta University-affiliated colleges, Rabindra Bharati University, Aliah University and Burdwan University had been holding protests in the state, demanding that exams be held online. Many have said that they would prefer "open-book examination", given the fact that they missed out on classes earlier in the year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Unified MCD will work on combined budget from 3 erstwhile corporations31 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Delhi Police gets Bishnoi's custody in Arms Act case31 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
Delhi's air quality in May poorest for month in three yrs31 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
India's GDP grows at 8.7% in FY22, 4.1% in March quarter: Govt data31 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Plaintiffs demand probe into survey footage leak31 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT