Students rally in protests against JNU violence

Kolkata: Thousands of students from different colleges and universities along with common people took part in two rallies condemning the brutal attack on JNU students on Sunday night.



Meanwhile, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the incident in JNU was a "staged drama". He further added that Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, who got 16 stitches including five on her head, "did not receive any injury and it was not blood. She had applied red colour on her head to take photographs." Ghosh's statement has created a flutter in Bengal. Biman Bose, CPI(M) Politburo member said: "Ghosh should study the AIIMS report of Aishe." Kaushik Sen, theatre personality, maintained: "Dilip Ghosh is either a bad person or a mad man. I think he is both."

The rallies were taken out from Hazra and College Street respectively. The Hazra rally ended at Nizam Palace where the police put up a barricade and did not allow the students to enter Nizam Palace which houses several Central government offices.

The other rally was taken out from College Street and ended at Jorasanko Thkurbari. The students of Presidency University, Jadavpur and Calcutta University took part. There were students of Surendranath College, Bangabashi College, Maulana Azad College, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, City College among others. There were no flags of any particular political party. The rallyists shouted slogans condemning the incident and demanded arrest of the persons involved in the attack.

Kaushik Sen, Anupam Roy, Rupankar, Anjan Dutta took part in the rally. A rally was taken out in Durgapur, Aishe's home town where her parents took part in the rally. Her parents had already condemned the incident and said that they would never ask their daughter to take a U-turn and come out of the movement.