Students of St. Xavier's College launch rally to support students of Jamia Millia Islamia & Aligarh Muslim University

Kolkata: Students of St. Xavier's College organised a silent and peaceful protest rally to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Monday.



The rally, organised by St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata, St. Xavier's College Students' Council and St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association, was held two days after Jamia Millia Islamia students observed a day-long hunger strike against alleged police brutality during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

"We have gathered here to express solidarity to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. We heard that outsiders had started the violence and the Jamia Millia Islamia students had to pay for it," said Mantasha Alameer, a student of St. Xavier's College.

While the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by both Houses of Parliament and the President gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, it seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

"This for the first time that the students of St. Xavier's College have come out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University," said Zaid Al Baset, faculty of St. Xavier's College.

The rally commenced from the quadrangle/front gate across Park Street and culminated at the same place after taking a round of the college.

Former Union railway minister Dinesh Trivedi and

Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque also participated in the rally.

"St. Xavier's College students are Indians first and then students of St. Xavier's. Similarly, we are Indians first and then alumni of St. Xavier's College. The situation in India as I say is grave and this reminds me of Swami Vivekananda. He had given the call of awaken India," Trivedi said.

"We have come here as an alumni of St. Xavier's College to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University," said Haque.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit of Calcutta University held a dharna against CAA in front of College Square gate opposite Calcutta

University from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday. Four students took part in

the dharna, which will continue for three days.