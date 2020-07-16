Students of district schools perform better than city

Kolkata: The pass per centage of students in the Madhyamik examination 2020 has surpassed all previous records with 86.34 per cent students successfully cracking the examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the results of which was published on Wednesday. Though the pass percentage among boys is slightly higher than the girls but pass percentage among girls have gone up in comparison to last year.



"Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 . It has gone up further to 86.34 this year. The pass percentage of male candidates is 89.87 while the female pass percentage is 83.48. Last year the pass percentage among female candidates was 82.07," said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE president.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students and wished them a bright future ahead. "To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times. With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens," Banerjee tweeted.

The results of Madhyamik examination was published 139 days after the conclusion of the written examinations. 1003666 had appeared for the examination among which male and female candidates were 4,37,998 and 5,65,668 respectively. The number of female candidates was 12.72 per cent more than their male counterparts.

"The rising number of female candidates indicate that there is a growing urge not only to send girl children to school among the entire cross section of the society but also to continue their studies at least to the secondary level, " added Ganguly.

The pass percentage in East Midnapore district is the highest with 96.59 followed by Wrest Midnapore 92.16 and Kolkata 91.07. South 24 Parganas with 90.60 and North 24 Parganas with 90.05 also recorded over 90 percent in terms of pass percentage.

However among 84 candidates in the merit list that was released by WBBSE not a single candidate is from Kolkata schools.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee blamed the erstwhile Left Front government that had abolished the teaching of English in primary schools in 1982 for this trend of district schools featuring in the merit list. "We are ushering in change of infrastructure in the city schools. We are hopeful that the move will reap fruits gradually in the days to come," Chatterjee said when asked about Kolkata schools being unable to make it to the merit list.

Educationists believe that majority of students from the city opt for CBSE and ICSE schools for getting a grasp of English from the primary level.

According to WBBSE, the pass percentage among physically challenged candidates is also as high as 91.81.