'Students must know their roots & foil attempts to disturb it'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged young generation to study different languages to understand world literature but to know their roots as well and foil any attempt to disturb it.



She was addressing a gathering to celebrate 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Cathedral Road on Monday afternoon. The function was organised jointly by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

"I urge the young generation to study English, Russian, Chinese, Urdu languages to understand world literature. But they should know their root and should foil any attempt to disturb it," she added.

"As Bengalis our days start and end with Rabindranath. He has touched our souls and heart and for the next 1000 years, he will inspire us," she said adding "UNESCO has recognised our Durga Puja and a day will come when they will come to us and recognise our language, culture and tradition."

Banerjee handed over Rabindra Puroskar to Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Bikas Chandra Sinha and Franso Bhattacharya. Banerjee got the Poschimbanga Bangla Akademi award for her tireless effort to serve Bengali literature despite her busy schedule. She got the award for Kabita Bitan, a collection of poems.

Banerjee placed floral petals at the portrait of Tagore. Poets Joy Goswami, Subodh Sarkar, Srijato were present at the function.

The birth anniversary of Tagore was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Processions carrying his portrait were held in different parts of the state. At Jorasanko, people visited the room and garlanded the portrait where Tagore was born.