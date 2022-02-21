Student's murder: Police told to take immediate action to arrest culprits

Kolkata: Minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said that the police have been instructed to take immediate steps to trace and arrest the persons responsible for Aliah University student Anis Khan's death.



On Sunday afternoon, forensic experts visited the house of Anis and tried to reconstruct the crime scene using a pillow to ascertain whether Anis jumped from the roof or he was pushed.

Hakim on Sunday called the Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural District Police, Saumya Roy and instructed him to inquire about the incident and take necessary steps. "Agitation is nothing but a waste of time. Cause of Anish Khan's death must be investigated to find out who are behind this. Police will inquire. I have talked with the SP and told him that inquire and trace the culprit."

Hakim also alleged that outsiders are involved in the incident.

On Sunday Roy was called by the Director General of Police (DGP) at Bhabani Bhavan.

After the meeting, it was decided that the investigation will be done by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ranked officer.

Though the Howrah Rural District Police is still investigating the case, CID is also monitoring the case and if necessary, they may be asked to take over the investigation. However, Anis's family demanded a CBI probe. Roy on Sunday assured that they will conduct a probe and culprits will be arrested.

Meanwhile, on Sunday actor Kaushik Sen and social activist Bolan Ganguly visited Anis's house and talked with his father. They have assured him to stand by their side to bring justice for Anis. This apart, Anis's neighbours and friends agitated throughout the day alleging police negligence. Though cops went to Anis's house for investigation purposes, they had to return without conducting any inquiry.

Several students' organizations took out protest rallies and demonstrated in front of Amta police station. Demonstrations were held in city also.