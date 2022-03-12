Student's murder case: SIT submits report to High Court

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team, formed by the state government, on Friday submitted a report at Calcutta High Court in connection with Anis Khan death case. The hearing is expected on Monday.



The SIT was directed to submit a report in the light of the case. The SIT submitted its report within 18 days of the High Court's order. Investigators submitted a 20-page report.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha questioned why Amta OC was sent on leave. "Who will take secret statement if OC is sent on leave?" the court asked. The court questioned why it was taking so long to take a secret statement.

In reply, State Advocate General S. N Mookherjee said: "The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has not been received. Everyone will be questioned as soon as that report is received. The matter will be clear to us."

The forensic report of the mobile phone used by the slain student leader has not been submitted yet. The mobile phone of the deceased has been sent to Hyderabad for forensic examination.

The report of the district judge regarding the second autopsy of Anish Khan was submitted to the court.

Justice Mantha directed to give all these reports to Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, lawyer of Anish Khan's family. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on March 14, 2022.

Salem Khan, the deceased's father, adamant in demanding a CBI probe, expressed distrust over the SIT probe.

The family alleged that four persons entered the house wearing police uniform, stating that they were coming from Amta Police station on February 18, 2022 night.

The family alleged that one of them took the student to the terrace of the three storied building and pushed him.