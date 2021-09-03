'Students getting 60% & above eligible for Merit-cum-Means scholarship'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that meritorious students coming from the general category would from now on be eligible to get the benefits of Swami Vivekananda 'Merit-cum-Means scholarship if they score 60 per cent marks and above'.



The Chief Minister felicitated 1,700 meritorious students from all 23 districts in a virtual programme from Nabanna and made two crucial announcements that would immensely benefit the state's students' community.

Besides lowering the marks from 75 to 60 per cent (in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations) for the scholarship, the Chief Minister also announced the unique step taken by her government to make students from Bengal more aware of developments taking place in different fields of education globally by introducing a "career guidance portal" through which they can access the curriculum and other activities of all well-known educational institutions across the globe.

The 1,700 meritorious students, who have passed Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and Class X students of Madrasas, have been gifted with a laptop and books. But the students from ICSE and CBSE Boards could not be felicitated this time as the state government has not been provided with any merit list. The programme is getting organised virtually from 2020 due to the pandemic situation.

A letter of greetings from the Chief Minister would also be sent soon to all students who have cleared Board examinations this time.

"Earlier, students securing 75 per cent marks and above used to get the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship. But from now onwards, students with 60 percent marks can also apply for the same," Banerjee said.

The scholarship, which varies from Rs 1000 to Rs 8000, assists meritorious students belonging to economically backward families to pursue higher studies. It benefits students studying in regular mode of Class XI and XII and at Under-Graduate level in science, arts and commerce, engineering, medical and technical or professional courses. Post-Graduate level students along with those pursuing M.Phil and Doctoral courses from state-aided institutions also come under the purview of the scholarship scheme.

Banerjee also requested students to visit Duare Sarkar camps, if possible, to assist applicants to fill up their applications. She also said that 500 college-goers would be inducted in the Chief Minister's Office to do internships.

During an interaction with the students, Banerjee advised them to always remain focused and never get distracted or give up in the face of challenges and difficulties. "Always be positive, think positive, feel positive as negative thoughts adversely affect us. Depression is our enemy," Banerjee said.

Stating that there is a need for more neurologists in the state, the Chief Minister requested students to come back and serve the state even if they go abroad for higher studies.

"Whatever the situation may be, our teachers are our assets as they provide the best education to our children," she said recollecting her school days.