Student's death: Home guard & civic volunteer arrested

kolkata: A home guard and a civic volunteer posted in Amta police station were arrested on Wednesday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Aliah university student Anish Khan death case.



On Wednesday Director General (DG) of the state police Manoj Malaviya said that some political parties were deliberately trying to obstruct the investigation.

Malaviya said: "We had earlier said impartial investigation would be done. Based on the evidences gathered by the SIT so far, we have arrested a home guard, Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya. But police are being obstructed there." He further stated that SIT need the mobile phone for the investigation purpose, which has not been given to them yet. Though the SIT members along with a magistrate went to Anis's house for a second autopsy, the student's family members refused to allow the same. "I am again requesting the family and others to cooperate with us. Our commitment is that within 15 days the fact will be unearthed," Malaviya added. However, as reported, the deceased's family claimed that the arrested were not involved. Though DG informed about the arrests made, he refused to say anything else as it might hamper the investigation. Meanwhile on Wednesday, Anis's brother Sabir Khan claimed that he received a threat call from an unknown person on Tuesday night.