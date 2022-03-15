Student's death: HC asks SIT to complete probe within a month

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would continue the investigation in the student leader Anis Khan's death. It also directed the SIT to complete the probe in another one month. The next hearing has been scheduled on April 18.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that the state police was as efficient as any of their counterparts in the world if they were not obstructed in the probe. "It is time for them to prove their expertise," the Justice observed.

The High Court has, however, made it clear that the time limit for completion of the probe would not be extended further barring some exceptional circumstances. The investigators have been asked to submit the forensic report within a week. Justice Mantha directed the SIT to conduct the probe with transparency and not to get influenced during the investigation.

Anis Khan's postmortem was conducted for the second time under the directions of the court. The court had asked for preserving the viscera report under the presence of district judge.According to police sources, the second post mortem report that has already come at hand has not clearly substantiated the cause of his death.Pirzada Kasem Siddiqui met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday. "She is very serious about the case and wants the truth to be unveiled. She had told me that anyone who is found guilty would not be spared, irrespective of his background. I would urge Ani's father to be patient and see what the SIT does. In case they fail, we can seek Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry," Siddiqui said .

The victim's father Salem Khan had threatened to take to the roads demanding justice for his son.