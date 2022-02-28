Student's death case: 'SIT will unearth truth within the stipulated period'

Kolkata: Trinamool Chatra Parishad will organise a rally to thank the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for carrying out probe into the mysterious death of Anis Khan despite opposition by some people and groups.



Khan died mysteriously on February 18 night. Calcutta High Court has ordered that the body of Khan would be exhumed and a second autopsy would be carried out.

Also, his mobile phone would be handed over mobile to the SIT in presence of a magistrate and which would be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

The rally will start from Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata. In the name of protest, SFI and DYFI members had smashed the window panes of police vehicles and attacked police demanding impartial inquiry.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Anis's body will be exhumed for second autopsy on Monday morning in presence of villagers, SIT officials and a magistrate.

The Director General of Police Manoj Malviya on Sunday said that the probe by SIT would be completed and report will be submited in 15 days. "We can't divulge any details as the case is monitored by Hon'ble High Court. But we will find the truth in the stipulated period," Malviya said.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Police SIT to proceed with urgency in its probe into the alleged murder of Anis Khan and ordered the team to submit a progress report in two weeks.

A tweet in the official handle of the West Bengal Police on Saturday read: "On the direction of Hon'ble High Court, today members of SIT being accompanied by a magistrate went to exhume the dead body of Anis Khan for holding further PM (post mortem) which was prevented fiercely in utter violation of order of the apex court of WB."

The state police further expressed their dissatisfaction over the violent protests and demonstrations.