Student's death case: 'OC of Amta police station sent on leave for indefinite period'

KOLKATA: After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Amta police station, Debebrata Chakraborty, in connection to the alleged murder of student Anis Khan, the cop was removed from his posting and sent on leave for an 'indefinite period' and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him, said sources. Kinkar Mondal has been appointed as the new OC.



Earlier in the day, the two arrested cops were produced before the Uluberia court.

Apart from the OC, the SIT has also summoned a few other cops of Amta police station for questioning.

They were questioned to find out what exactly happened late on February 18 night. The SIT on Thursday evening recorded the statement of Anis Khan's father.

The SIT on Thursday appealed for judicial custody for the arrested Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya. It also appealed for their Test Identification (TI) parade.

Though the defense counsel appealed for their bail, the court remanded the duo to judicial custody.

However, the date of the TI parade has not been decided by the court yet. Meanwhile, Bera claimed that they had been framed.

While SIT was on their way to produce the arrested duo to the Uluberia court, villagers of Kushberia—where Anis lived—demonstrated in front of Amta police station, following a protest rally. It had been alleged that when police tried to stop the mob from entering the police station premises, stones were pelted at the cops.

However, Anis's father Salam Khan condemned the act of stone pelting.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday Director General (DG) of the state police had said an impartial investigation would be done to unearth the facts related to Anis's death. However, he also alleged that the SIT was being obstructed from conducting a probe.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised an impartial investigation and assured arrest of all those who were involved in the case.

She condemned the ongoing protests across the state and said obstructions had been causing harassment to the common public and it was a 'criminal offence.'