Student's death case: HC orders 2nd autopsy, rejects plea for CBI inquiry

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered a second postmortem of Aliah University student Anis Khan. It stated that the autopsy should be conducted under the monitoring of a district judge. The court also directed that the second postmortem report copy should also be served to the family members of the deceased and also to the petitioner.



As per court's directive, the body has to be removed from the grave under the supervision of the district judge and autopsy has to be done. However, the court rejected the appeal of the family members of Khan, demanding a CBI inquiry into the death.

The SIT will seal Khan's

mobile phone in the presence of the plaintiffs. After that, it would be sent for forensic examination to Hyderabad. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will save all the data of the phone. The HC has directed the SIT and plaintiffs to analyse the information.

The deceased's family feared that the information could be distorted if the mobile phone was given to SIT.

However, as per the order of the HC, in the interest of investigation, this time the mobile phone has to be handed over to the SIT through the district judge. The data will be analysed in the presence of the district judge.

The SIT will have to submit a report to the HC within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, Uluberia Court ordered 14-day police custody for two policemen arrested in connection with the mysterious death of Khan. Uluberia court judge granted TI parade application. However, the timing of the TI parade has not been fixed yet.

A group of lawyers, including senior advocate and CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, had made a plea before the Calcutta High Court seeking initiation of suo moto motion into the mysterious death demanding an inquiry by an independent agency.

Khan, according to the family members, was killed by miscreants posing as cops at his house in Amta on Friday night.