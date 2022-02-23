Student's death case: 2 cops from Amta police station suspended & 1 removed from duty

KOLKATA: Two policemen of Amta police station were suspended and another removed from duty for misbehavior and negligence by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural District Police, Saumya Roy on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, two members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the house of Aliah University student Anis Khan for investigation into his death.

According to sources, though the three-member SIT, led by Additional Director General of CID, Gyanwant Singh started a probe, Additional Superintendent of Police, Howrah Rural District Police conducted an inquiry and submitted a report against the three policemen, who were on patrolling duty on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

While Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nirmal Das and Constable Jitendra Hembram had been suspended, Home Guard Kashinath Bera had been removed from duty.

On Tuesday, Anis's father refused to cooperate with the members of the SIT and again demanded a CBI probe. However, SIT members, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CID, Operations, Meeraj Khalid and Joint Commissioner of Barrackpore Commissionerate, Dhrubajyoti De along with a few officers of the CID conducted a probe at Anis's house.

They measured the height from where the student had fallen and also made a map of the house.

After the probe, when SIT officers wanted to talk to Anis's father, he refused.

Meanwhile, an audio tape became viral which claimed to be the conversation between Anis's father and then duty officer of Amta police station. However, Millennium Post did not verify the authenticity of the audio tape. Anis's father had alleged that he had called police twice but the duty officer told him that the patrolling van was somewhere else and would go there. The police van reached Anis's house sometime between 5 am and 6 am.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday students of Aliah University and Jadavpur University took part in a protest rally demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

It had been alleged that the protesting students changed the routes multiple times in order to confuse cops. They were stopped at the College Street crossing. Cops detained a few students.