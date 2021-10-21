Students' Credit Card: Dist admins asked to ensure applicants get loans

KOLKATA: The state government has directed authorities of all districts to take proper steps to help students avail the facilities of Students' Credit Card as reports of non-cooperation against some cooperative banks cropped up.



The directions have been given in a review meeting headed by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi. District magistrates also attended the meeting virtually. Directions have been given that no applicant should be deprived of the scheme facilitating Rs 10 lakh soft loan to students for higher studies.

It has been stated that the

cooperative banks should also help students to get the loan easily when nationalised banks are extending necessary support.

The directions have been given after receiving information of non-cooperation by cooperative banks in some districts, sources said.Recently, the Bengal government had clearly stated its decision to shift all bank accounts of its departments and undertakings from the banks that are depriving students from availing the benefits of education loan under the Student's Credit Card scheme. On September 17, the state government had taken the "strict move" to shift bank accounts after observing that most of the private banks were not participating in the "flagship programmes of the state government like extending education loans to students under West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme, financial support to self help groups (SHGs), etc.