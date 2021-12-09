Students' Credit Card: Camps to be held in colleges & varsities

Malda: The state government would be holding special camps at universities and colleges to ensure that students get Students' Credit Card without facing any inconvenience.



The special camps at univarsities and colleges would be held on December 10, 20 and 27. The step has been taken a day after the Chief Minister had directed to set up a task force to ensure better implementation of the Students' Credit Card scheme. The scheme was introduced to felicitate students get loan to pursue their higher studies.

The Students' Credit Card allows a loan up to Rs 10 crore with the state government as its guarantor. She had directed to "speed up" the process to clear the pending applications after knowing that total 1.10 lakh applications have been received for Students Credit Card and 58,000 applications have been disposed of till date. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also inquired whether any survey has been conducted to assess the prevailing situation at the schools as it is close to a month when it has reopened—after about 20 months— for students of class IX to XII in the wake of the Covid pandemic.