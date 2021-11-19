Students' Credit Card: Bengal to hold 'loan sanction camps'

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is now going to hold "loan sanction camps" under Students' Credit Card (SCC) scheme.



The camps would be held across the state, including in Kolkata, from 11 pm to 3 pm on November 20.

It is expected that at least 5,000 students would get benefitted out of these camps through which loan sanctioning certificates would also be given to the

beneficiaries.

A letter of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulating all the SCC holders would also be distributed through the camp.

It needs a mention that the Chief Minister has announced January 1 as Students Day and she directed that at least 20,000 students should get benefitted out of the SCC scheme by January 1, 2022.

The camps have been organized to ensure that benefits of SCC reach at least 20,000 students.

SCC ensures an educational loan worth Rs 10 lakh for higher studies with the state government as its

guarantor.

There were reports of non-cooperation by some banks in order to help students get loans despite having SCC cards.

Subsequently, the state government was contemplating to shift all bank accounts of its departments and undertakings from the banks that were depriving students from availing the benefits of education loan under the Students' Credit Card scheme.