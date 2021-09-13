Students allege negligence in assessment

kolkata: Several semester V students of Bijoy Krishna Girls' College in Howrah alleged that the college had uploaded zero for their internal examination (2019) as well as attendance in communicative English course, for which they had opted during Semester 1.

The college authority has alleged gross negligence and arbitrary behavior of then head of department of English, Suva Basu. The students alleged that despite repeated requests seeking intervention of the college authority, nothing had happened so far. The students demanded their original marks to be reflected on the marksheet.

It has been learnt that many students from several departments had been marked absent in 2020 and 2021 even as they had written their test and submitted their scripts online as per direction of the college authority. Some similar "mistakes" were rectified but many had to write supplementary examination due to the alleged negligence of the college.

The students also took to social media and alleged that the then HOD runs a private tuition racket and threatens girls who refuse to join the tuition classes.