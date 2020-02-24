Student shot for resisting attempt to steal scrap iron

Kolkata: A college student was injured after he was shot by some miscreants late on Sunday night at Shyamnagar in North 24-Parganas. It is alleged that the youth had tried to resist the miscreants from stealing scrap iron from the area. Three accused were arrested on Monday.



According to sources, on Sunday night few miscreants loaded scrap iron in a mini truck from an adjacent area of Prabhatai Sangha in Hindusthan Colony. Suspecting that something fishy might be going on, locals intercepted the mini truck and started questioning the suspects.

Sensing local resistance, they were trying to leave the area by walking in the opposite direction. All of a sudden one of the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds of bullets in order to clear their escape route. One of the bullets pierced the left arm of the injured student identified as Arindrajit Sarkar. After he fell on the ground and other residents ran for their lives, miscreants fled the spot along with the mini truck that was loaded with scrap iron.

After the miscreants fled, Sarkar was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital from where he was shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani from where he was treated and was later discharged. Following the incident, a case has been initiated at Jagaddal police station on charges of attempt to murder and illegal use of firearms.

It is alleged that stealing of scrap iron has become a regular practice in the area and Sarkar and the others had earlier protested against such illegal activities.