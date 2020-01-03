Student polls to be held soon for Arts department at JU

Kolkata: Student elections for the Arts department at Jadavpur University (JU) will be held on February 19. A notification regarding the student polls was issued by Rajat Ray, Dean of Students, on Friday.



The counting will be held on February 20, following which the results will be declared.

The notification clearly mentions the dates for nomination, which will be on February 4 and 5 and withdrawal of nominations, if any, can be made up to 12.30 pm on February 6 in writing, addressing to the Dean of Students.

The student union model will be followed for the elections. Students of first year undergraduate in the Arts department will not be eligible to contest in the post of Chairperson and General Secretary of the union.

All regular students of both day and evening section at undergraduate, post-graduate and M.Phil level under the Faculty of Arts have been asked to go through the election notification that mentions all necessary details and salient points concerning the election.

It was January 2017 when student elections were held at Jadavpur University for the last time. The state Higher Education department in October last year had given the green signal to four varsities including JU to hold elections.