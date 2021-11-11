Student of med college found hanging in hostel

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a MD student whose body was found inside a hostel room of Midnapore Medical College. The victim has been identified as Mini Ghosh, who was pursuing MD in pediatrics.



A resident of Murshidabad's Kandi, Ghosh closed her hostel room around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Around 10.30 pm, some of the inmates of the hostel knocked on the door but she did not open it. Later, it was found that the victim was hanging from the ceiling fan.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. A suicide note has also been recovered from her room.

The investigating officers are apprehending that she might have committed suicide. The actual cause of her death will be ascertained after the post mortem. The police are investigating all possible angles.