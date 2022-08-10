Student of CBSE school in Howrah tops JEE Main 2022
KOLKATA: Ashutosh Agarwal from a CBSE school in Howrah has topped in Bengal in the JEE Main 2022 examination, the results of which was declared on Monday. Agarwal has scored over 99.9 percentile bagging overall rank of 104.
Agarwal, a student of Narayana School in Howrah wants to build his own start up based on software . He wants to crack the JEE (Advanced) and get into one of the top IITs.
The first position among the girls in the state has gone to Jahnvi Shaw from South Point High School who has secured an all India rank of 426. Her overall rank is also above 99.9 percentile.
Shaw is preparing for JEE (Advanced) scheduled this month so that she can get into one of the top IITs. Her ambition is to become a software engineer.
The Delhi Public School Ruby Park in Kasba also showed a stellar performance with 34 per cent (119 out of 350) of its student applicants qualifying for the JEE Advanced after clearing the JEE Main. 15 students secured more than 99 percentile with Saptashwa Baisya bagging the top position with 99.95 percentile and overall all India rank of 450. This year JEE (Main ) was scheduled in two sessions. The results of the first session were published on Monday. 14 students across the country scored 100 percentile.
