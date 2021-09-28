Student held for sexual harassment of classmate

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested on Monday for allegedl sexual harassment of his classmate on Friday afternoon.



According to sources, the accused youth is a student of B-Tech first year in a private college of New Town.

The 19-year-old woman, who is a classmate of the accused youth, had been to his paying guest facility in Nawpara area.

It had been alleged that on Friday afternoon the woman came to the youth's place.

In the evening, father of the woman was informed from a private hospital in Baguiati that his daughter had been admitted there.

Immediately, her family members rushed to the hospital and came to about the incident. Later, the woman was shifted to another private hospital in the city.

On Sunday night, the woman's father lodged a complaint at the Eco Park police station against the accused youth.

He was picked up from his paying guest facility by the cops on Monday morning.