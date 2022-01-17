Student from Balurghat selected in US college

BALURGHAT: An 18-year-old girl from Balurghat makes her city proud as she got selected to Tandon School of Engineering, which is under New York University and got accepted into one of the prestigious universities of USA, Penn State in the Early Action Round by taking scholarships.



Trishita Dey, who passed out in Class XII examination under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2021 from Atreyee DAV Public School, achieved the rare success for her dedication and hard work.

The 18-year-old science student scored well in the English Proficiency Exam IELTS and DET. She started preparing for studying abroad when she was studying in Class X. After passing the Class XII board examination, she started applying for colleges in the USA.

In 2021, she got accepted to colleges from London - University of Essex and University of British Columbia, Canada.

"It is my dream to study in the US, where I can pursue my research in the field of chemistry and bio-molecular engineering," she said.

She has shown a great profile as being a high school grader from her extracurricular ranging from being a teen published poet, participating in international poetry organizations like Led-bury poetry. She also participated in many anthologies and her works got published in many literary magazines.

She got around 97 percent in ISRO's Summer school conducted by IIRS on Remote Sensing and GIS for Environmental studies.

In 2021, she also became one of the Smart SPOTS of India by Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation.

Trishita is currently doing a STEM internship in physical and chemical sciences conducted by HSM in Gurugram.