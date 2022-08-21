Student Credit Card scheme: Over 2L enroll in last 3 months

KOLKATA: West Bengal government's decision to introduce the Student Credit Card scheme has received huge response with more than 2 lakh students enrolling in the last three months.



Sources in the state government said that after the scheme was launched it was found that many students have shown a keen interest in the scheme online as well as offline.

A senior official of the state government said: "As more students have shown interest in the scheme it was decided that the period of repayment of loans will be increased in the upcoming years, so that more and more students can apply for the scheme."

According to the Student Credit Card scheme an educational loan upto Rs 10 lakh will be made available for higher studies in India and abroad. The state government will be the guarantor. All course fees, tuition fee, hostel fee, expenses for books and laptops will be covered here. The period of repayment will be 15 years and persons till the age of 40 years can avail themselves the benefits of the scheme.

Officials added as more students are applying for the scheme it was also decided that more awareness campaigns will be organised in various districts so that students can apply online for the scheme. The district magistrates have been asked to organise special road shows in each district about the scheme so that more students can apply for the scheme.