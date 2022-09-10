Student Credit Card: Banks urged to disburse loan to 50K by November

KOLKATA: The state administration has urged the banks to fulfil the target of disbursing loans against 50,000 Students' Credit Card (SCC) by November.



Additional Chief Secretary, Finance department Manoj Pant on Friday in presence of senior officials of the department held a meeting with the banks that are involved in disbursing loans against SCC at Nabanna and briefed them about the state's intention. According to Nabanna sources 35,000 students have already availed loans against SCC. The state wants to disburse another 150000 by November so that the target of 50000 can be met. The banks were urged to set up an internal committee involving their staff and take measures for clearance of the pending applications of SCC as fast as possible. A directive in this regard has been issued to the bank authorities. There are a good number of applications of SCC that have been pending with the banks. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the administration to take measures for fast tracking of the applications. So we are taking all possible steps," a senior Nabanna official said. Classes in the colleges and universities are expected to start by this month itself. So proper disbursement of loan for studies by SCC is of utmost importance in the current circumstances.