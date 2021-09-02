Student credit card: About 298 beneficiaries received loan so far

KOLKATA: After the launch of the students' credit card scheme in Bengal, about 298 students received credit from the state government for pursuing higher education.



Sources in the state government said the applications of these students had been scrutinized. Senior officials of the state government said they had received around 1 lakh applications in the first phase and after scrutiny it was found that 298 students are eligible for getting the credit facilities for pursuing higher education.

Out of 298 students, majority students are from Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri , North Dinajpur and Kalimpong. The student credit card scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 30.

A student can get a loan upto Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies through this scheme. The number of applicants has already reached 60,000-mark.

Out of the total applicants in the first phase, five are from Alipurduar, two from Darjeeling, 5 from Cooch Behar, 1 from Kalimpong, 11 from Malda, 9 from North Dinajpur, 3 from Nadia, 3 from Jalpaiguri, 6 from West Burdwan and 33 from East Burdwan district.

Similarly, student credit cards will be handed over to 36 students from Hooghly, 6 from Howrah, 4 from North 24-Parganas, 10 from South 24-Parganas, 8 from East Midnapore, 14 from Bankura, 5 from West Midnapore and 10 from Kolkata. The scheme is a blessing for students who want to pursue higher education.