Student agitation against CAA, NRC enters day 3 at Dorina Crossing





Kolkata: The sit-in demonstration by students and youths against NRC and CAA at Dorina Crossing in the city entered day 3 on Sunday.

Many students from various colleges and universities in the state were seen shouting anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans at Dharmatala on Sunday. Some of them were also found holding black flags and festoons with the slogan of 'Go back Modi'.

The incident happened on the day when the Prime Minister attended the 150 year celebration programme of Kolkata Port Trust at Netaji Indoor Stadium, which is situated at a distance of less than one km from Dharmatala.

Some students who attended the agitation at Dharmatala tried to advance towards the Netaji Indoor stadium, but the police foiled their attempt.

The agitating students also painted the road with anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans.

It may be mentioned here that Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee had visited Dorina Crossing on Saturday, where students have been organising an indefinite dharna to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR since Friday.

The students taking part in the agitation stated that they would continue their movement until the Centre rolls back the implementation of CAA and NRC.

The students' movement gained momentum on Sunday as a large number of youths from various parts of the city joined the demonstration.

While addressing the gathering, the Trinamool Congress Supremo had said on Saturday that they would not allow the Centre to implement NRC and CAA, adding: "Nothing should be done based on religion and caste."

Terming the Centre's move as 'inhuman and illegal', Banerjee said that they would continue to protest. She also appealed to the students to maintain restraint and stay calm while organising such demonstrations.