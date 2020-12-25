Structural drawings, designs for reconstruction of Talla Bridge approved

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has approved GAD (General Arrangement Drawing) for the reconstruction of Talla Bridge.



"We (Eastern Railway authority), on December 22, had approved the GAD of the new Road Overbridge (ROB) at Talla being reconstructed by the state PWD department. It was duly informed to the state PWD department on the same day," said an official.

He mentioned that the state PWD department has also submitted the detailed structural designs and drawings of the substructure and foundation of the six piers of the proposed ROB falling within the Railway portion for scrutiny and approval.

On December 14, a meeting was held at the state PWD department where the sequence of approval of the designs and drawings of the piers were decided. Accordingly, checking of detailed designs, etc are now in progress in coordination with the state PWD department which will further be communicated in due course of time following codal provisions and according to the rules and regulations of the Railways.

According to PWD sources, the GAD approval has been received from the Eastern Railway authority.

Earlier, the state government had also agreed to pay the Railways Rs 8 crore as compensation for the damages to the Railway property that would occur during razing of the bridge. The state PWD department and the Railways jointly carried out the dismantling work before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A four-member task force comprising two officials each from the state government and Eastern Railway was constituted for laying the design of the new Talla Bridge. The estimated cost of the new bridge is Rs 268 crore and is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half-years.

Talla Bridge connects the city with North 24-Parganas. The Kolkata Police have made alternate traffic routes to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Small vehicles coming along B T Road can take right turn from Chiriamore Crossing to avail Khagen Chatterjee Road — Cossipore Road — KVV Avenue — Girish Avenue — J M Avenue/Bhupen Bose Avenue for C R Avenue or Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing respectively. They can also move further south from Chiriamore Crossing to take a left turn and move towards Belgachia Bridge and R G Kar.