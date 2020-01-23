Stronger by the day: Park Circus dharna against CAA, NRC gains momentum as religious leaders join stir

Kolkata: Archbishop Thomas D'Souza and United Interfaith Foundation India (UIFI) secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia on Thursday joined the women protesters who are demonstrating an indefinite sit-in dharna at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).



"The objective is how we all (brothers and sisters following different faiths such as Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and others) can fight together against the law. We have to stand united at this tough time. We have conducted several meetings to find out a solution to oppose the implementation of the law," said the Archbishop.

On January 7, sixty Muslim and Hindu women started an indefinite dharna at Park Circus Maidan, demanding the withdrawal of National Register of Citizens (NRC), CAA and National Population of Register (NPR).

It may be mentioned that the round-the-clock Park Circus Maidan protest has gained significant momentum. Women from different parts of the city are still joining the protest throughout day and night.

"We have come here to support our sisters who are fighting against the draconian Act. We are there where they need us," said Ahluwalia.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the petitions challenging CAA on Wednesday, said that it won't pass any ex-parte order before hearing the Centre on staying the operation of CAA and NPR. The apex court has granted the Centre four weeks to file a comprehensive response.

"We do not belong to any political party. The Centre is trying to identify the poor Hindus and Muslims and will make their lives miserable in the name of CAA and NRC. It is the question of our life and death and we will carry on with the dharna till the NRC and CAA are withdrawn. It is a people's movement and participation of people belonging to all classes is required," said 45-year-old homemaker Asmat Jamil, organiser of the ongoing 'Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' at Park Circus Maidan.

It might be mentioned that Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram has also visited the ongoing anti-CAA stir last week.