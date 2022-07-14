'Strong wind of 45 kmph to sweep through coastal areas'

Kolkata: High tidal waves have been reported from various beach towns of East Midnapore on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a strong wind measuring around 45 kmph will sweep through the coastal areas. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till July 15.



Due to high waves, sea water gushed onto Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Tajpur and also nearby villages. Strong waves hit Digha-Mandarmani marine drive.

Local administration witnessed the high waves at around 8 am on Wednesday. Within a few minutes, sea water entered the sea beach adjoining areas. Police administration evacuated the visitors, who were loitering in the sea beach adjoining roads. The intensity of the waves reduced after 10 am.

Police personnel and divers were deployed along the sea beach to check untoward incidents. The local administrations apprehend that there may be more tidal waves on Wednesday night. Precautionary measures have been taken by the local administration.

Local Panchayat Samity officials said Digha-Mandarmani marine drive has been damaged by the tidal wave. Sea water flooded embankments at Tajpur, Jaldha, Jamra Shyampur areas. Villagers in those areas have been removed and they will be kept at Aila Centre.

State Fisheries Minister and the local MLA Akhil Giri said that all precautionary steps have been initiated and the irrigation department has been urged to take all possible measures.

The MeT office on Tuesday predicted that a low pressure that had formed over Odisha coast might turn into a depression bringing rainfall in various south Bengal districts.

The coastal areas will receive heavy rainfall, the Regional meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted. As per the prediction, the districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas will receive more rainfall. Those trawlers which have already sailed from Kakdwip, Namkhana, Frazergunj and Patharpratima have been asked to return.

The MeT office also said that there may be moderate rainfall in various coastal areas of south Bengal in the next 24 hours.

The city and other south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.