'Strong reservations': Mamata to PM on proposal to change IAS Cadre rules

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed strong resentment over the Centre's proposal to amend the IAS Cadre Rules, 1954 and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urging him to roll back the decision claiming that the change in rules for Central deputation of IAS officers will affect states' administration.



She also stated that it will be against the spirit of cooperative federalism and upset the time-tested harmonious arrangement that exists between the Centre and the states in the matter.

Over years, the IAS, IPS and IFS officers are required by the Centre and the state to effectively and efficiently carry out critical functions such as administration, policing and management of natural resources. With the manifold increase in the role of the states in the development and welfare programmes, the crucial role that these officers play cannot be over emphasised. The states and the Central government are in great difficulty due to the shortage in the existing IAS/IPS officers, she remarked.

She further wrote: "By insisting on officers to be made available for deputation through the proposed amendment, not only the administration of the states will be affected but also it would become impossible to assess and plan the administration of a state by engaging such officers who form part of the Central Deputation Reserve fraught with the uncertainty of their sudden deputation by the Centre."

She also added that recently the Centre had sought service of some all-India service officers of Bengal suddenly and unilaterally without any due consultation with the state. The proposed amendment of the Cadre Rules will only legalise such actions which are unwarranted.

She felt that such amendment will make a permanent dent in the spirit of cooperative federalism as in case of differences between the Centre and the state, the decision of the Centre will prevail.

"I would beseech you to consider that the reciprocal spirit of interactive and consultative give and take, designed in the existing framework, should not be replaced by unilateralism. I request you to keep the federal spirit of the Cadre Rules unviolated by withdrawing/not giving effect to the proposed amendment," she added.

She requested the Prime Minister that under such a situation, the proposed amendment should be withdrawn.