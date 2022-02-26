Strong breeze, scattered rainfall in South Bengal

Kolkata: Several parts of South Bengal, including the city, received a few spells of light showers on Friday while some areas witnessed strong breeze late on Thursday night and scattered rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted rainfall in some areas on Thursday.



The MeT office said that there is, however, no possibility for the temperature to go down any further. The sky remained partly cloudy from the morning in the city and several other districts in South Bengal as well.

The mercury will start rising from Sunday and people in South Bengal are all set to witness the end of winter soon. There is a prediction of thundershowers and lightning in some pockets of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and some other areas of North Bengal.

The night temperature will remain almost the same in the next two days but the temperature will start going up after Sunday.

"It may go up by 2 degree Celsius from next week. There may be some rainfall in Bengal that has started witnessing a rise in the temperature and it will go up further," MeT office said.

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among people, said city doctors.

They have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates. The fall in temperature and untimely rainfall often trigger viral infections, warned doctors. With the season changing, city doctors have prescribed some home remedies so that the people can stay fit and disease-free.

The highest temperature in the city remained around 29.6 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature was registered at around 19.5 degree Celsius. Lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 16-17 degree Celsius during last week. The steady flow of cold north wind had been interrupted later due to the impact of the western disturbances. There had been a huge incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea last week.

The sky in the city and most of the South Bengal districts remained foggy in the past few days.