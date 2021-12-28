Strict restrictions will be imposed if cases rise: Mamata

Kolkata: Urging people to be alert with rising cases of Omicron, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hinted at imposing strict restrictions if needed to check the increase in the number of Covid infections in the state.



While heading a meeting to take stock of the preparation for Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee said: "Many are coming from outside with Omicron. Everyone needs to be alert. Restrictions are not needed now. But if required, strict curbs will be imposed. The state government is keeping a close watch on the situation."

Six Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far and currently, five of them are under treatment. As many as 439 Covid cases and 10 deaths due to the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Concerned over the outbreak of the newly detected Covid variant, the Bengal government has extended Covid restrictions till January 15 giving relaxations on night restrictions only for nine days during Christmas and New Year. Restrictions on outdoor activities, apart from essential services, starts from 11 pm and continues till 5 am every day.

Stress has been given to create awareness on wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol. District administration, police and local authorities have also been directed to ensure strict compliance of the stated directives.