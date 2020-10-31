'Strict action against those trying to smuggle wheat into B'desh'

Kolkata: Stern action will be taken against those involved in attempting to smuggle wheat to Bangladesh and if needed the CID will conduct an inquiry into the matter, said Jyotipriya Mallick, the state Food and Supplies minister.



Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials intercepted 175 lorries loaded with 5,200 tonne of wheat worth Rs 10 crore on their way to Bangladesh at Ghoshdanga in North 24-Parganas on October 23. The police said it was Saptami and they took advantage of the holiday and tried to smuggle the produce. It was put in bags with Food Corporation of India's logo.

Mallick said: "It is a serious issue and no one will be spared. If needed, the CID will probe the matter."

Chaitali Chakraborty, District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas said the businessmen who had been sending the consignment were asked to produce documents. The lorries have been seized.

The police are yet to know from where the businessmen had procured the wheat. They said they had got it from the farmers and paid them accordingly. They refused to comment as to how the bags had the FCI logo embossed on them.