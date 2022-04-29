Strict action against illegal use of beacon lights: Hakim

Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Friday said strict action will be taken against the illegal use of beacon lights (red and blue).



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already urged people not to use beacon lights illegally. Earlier, a notification was issued. Cars will be seized and cases will be given if vehicles are caught illegally using beacon lights," said Hakim.

He reiterated that police have been alerted to keep strict vigilance on those using beacon lights illegally. A meeting will be conducted with the higher authorities after Eid.

In July 2021, the state Transport department had issued a notification restricting the use of beacons on vehicles of several government officials.

According to the notification, lights on the top of vehicles can be used by all Ministers in-charge/ Ministers of State (Bengal), state Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary/ Secretary in-charge of the departments of the state government, all Divisional Commissioners (in their respective jurisdictions), all Director Generals/Additional Director Generals of Police, Director General of Fire Service, Commissioner of State Excise and Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes, Inspector Generals/Dy Inspector Generals of Police, all District Magistrates (in their respective jurisdictions), Municipal Commissioners, Commissioners/Additional Commissioners/Joint Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners of Police, all Superintendents of Police, all Sub-Divisional officers/Sub-Divisional police officers, all police patrol cars, escort vehicles and fire tenders.

In 2014, the state government had issued a notification mentioning that beacon lights can be used by the Chief Justice, Acting Chief Justice, Justices, Chief Minister, Council of Ministers and the Governor.