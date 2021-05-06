Strict action against fake news on post-poll violence

KOLKATA: Alleging that most of the incidents of post-poll violence were occurring in places where BJP managed to win, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to take stringent measures against circulation of fake news being purposefully spread to disturb the law and order situation in the state.



She also directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police not to tolerate if anyone tries to unleash terror in their respective areas.

While holding a press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said: "I would like to state that such incidents are taking place more where BJP has won. Sporadic incidents have taken place. These are the black spots. The administration was under the Election Commission and the law and order situation deteriorated in the past three months."

"Many incidents have been identified as fake. BJP is circulating videos and photographs of old incidents. I will request all not to believe in BJP's fake incident. I will urge all political parties to stop creating violence.

"You (BJP) have done hell lot of atrocities during the polls. Now please stop it. Or else law will take its own course," she said.

Kolkata Police have initiated a case against a woman, Priti Gandhi, a resident of Maharashtra, for allegedly circulating a fake video claiming it of Bengal's. She tweeted a video on Tuesday afternoon showing a group of armed people rejoicing at the tune of music as a part of post poll celebration. She also wrote that the video was post election result celebration in the state.

As soon as the tweet was spotted by the Kolkata Police, an inquiry was initiated and police confirmed that it was not of this state.

Later, a case was initiated and Kolkata Police assured that legal action would be taken.

Kolkata Police tweeted: "Fake News Alert. A doctored video is doing the rounds on social media, which has been falsely attributed to the post poll scenario in West Bengal. Legal action has been initiated."

It may be mentioned that Gandhi has claimed herself to be the "national in-charge of social media — BJP Mahila Morcha" on her social media profiles.

In connection with a circulation of fake information about sexual assault on women at Nanoor, Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, said: "We are trying to ascertain the accused who circulated the fake information."