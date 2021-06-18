Stretches waterlogged; heavy rain batters Kolkata, other parts of state

Kolkata: Several parts of South Bengal and low-lying areas in Kolkata were inundated on Thursday as heavy overnight rain continued to lash large areas, disrupting normal life. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued rainfall warnings to various districts.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said necessary instructions have been issued to various districts, asking them to take precautionary measures. Several districts have received overnight rainfall. Water level in Hooghly has gone up. There is a flood-like situation in Arambag, Khanakul and other areas in Hooghly. As Jharkhand and Bihar receive more rainfall, the water eventually gets diverted to Bengal as a result of which districts like Burdwan, Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly are vulnerable. People have to remain cautious in the coastal areas. Lightning instances have been taking place frequently due to global warming, said Banerjee.

There is a forecast of more downpours over the next three days under the influence of a vigorous southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation. Orange alert has been issued for East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura which will receive thundershowers and lightning. Yellow warning has been issued for Murshidabad and Birbhum in South Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar in the North.

The Regional Meteorological Centre recorded the heaviest downpour of this year and season as well. Base observatory at Alipore observed 144 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Thursday morning. This is the first three-digit rainfall for Kolkata during this monsoon season and takes the monthly rainfall to 286 mm, very close to the normal of 300.6 mm.

This also is the third highest 24 hours rainfall in the last decade, the highest being 162.6 mm recorded on June 26, 2018.

"A low pressure has formed over Gangetic Bengal and the nearby areas and there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea. As a result, all the districts in South Bengal will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall will be higher in the western parts on Friday. There will be more rainfall in North Bengal districts on Saturday," said Sanjeeb Bandyopadhyay, head of the Alipore MeT office.

Several districts in South Bengal received rainfall throughout the day; many areas in Jhargram and other districts almost witnessed the flood-like situation. Water level in the Subarnarekha river rose as well. Villagers in Gopiballavpur I and II blocks are apprehending that the villages may get flooded if it rains further. Various districts in South Bengal received rainfall till late Thursday evening. Several stretches in Howrah also went underwater due to heavy rainfall. A portion of the road caved in Kalinagar triggering fear among the local residents.

People in various districts may also witness gusty winds. An alert has been issued asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea. People in the coastal areas have been urged not to go out during rain. Various North Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall, the weather office said.

Several places in Kolkata were also inundated. The southern parts of the city received more rainfall than the north, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge.