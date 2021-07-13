Stress on 'community participation' to combat Corona in rural areas

KOLKATA: In a bid to strengthen the health infrastructure in the rural areas ahead of the possible third wave, the state Health department has been stressing upon the concept of 'community participation' under which village health workers and local youths can be trained to deal with any unforeseen situation.



The main objective is to bring more manpower under the fold of health service mechanism in the far off districts. Unlike the first wave of Covid, people from the distant districts have been infected with the virus in the ongoing second wave. As a result, the Health department has laid great stress on the health infrastructure in the districts. The department has been exploring various ideas as to how the youths can be utilised to handle the Covid situation if such a situation arises. Senior Health officials from the districts would chalk out plans in this regard. Training would also be given to those who would agree to voluntarily serve the people in case of any emergency. The Covid warriors from the districts would also be trained so that they can also contribute if there is a crisis situation in the future. There are plans to utilise the ASHA and Anganwadi workers if the third wave hits.

A 10-member expert committee has already been constituted by the state government to take preventive measures ahead of the possible third wave. It would look into various aspects including the prospects as to how more beds can be dedicated for the treatment of children and mothers without hampering general treatment. It has also suggested the Health department to put in place adequate manpower in the districts. The committee has started assessing the requisite infrastructural, logistical and clinical preparedness of various health establishments to meet the challenges which may emerge in the near future. It will also examine the rational way to allot beds for the children and mothers.

According to the initial plans by the Health department, there will be at least 26,000 beds dedicated for the treatment of children and women in both government and private hospitals. Setting up of pediatric health infrastructure has been given utmost importance as the experts have pointed out that during the third wave, more children may be infected compared to the previous two waves. More 1,300 pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and 350 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds would be put in place in the state to handle the situation. Pediatric ventilators will also be adequately placed in the district hospitals.