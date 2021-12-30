Stress management workshops & exhibitions, part of students' week from January 1 to 7

Kolkata: The state Education department has come out with a detailed guideline regarding observance of Students' Week from January 1 to 7 with emphasis on students' awareness regarding different beneficial schemes implemented by the state government.



Facilitating and mobilising of beneficiaries of Student Credit Card scheme, Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship, Aikyashree, Pre and Post Metric Scholarship, distribution of text books and greetings by the Chief Minister and cultural activities will be an integral part of the activities which will be held both at the state and district level.

The state-level program will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present. Banerjee has asked all universities, colleges and schools to celebrate the Students' Week.

As per guidelines of the Education department, the program should be held in a staggered time slots each day so that Covid protocols are adhered to. Programmes will be tentatively of 2 hours duration each day, preferably from 11 am to 1pm or as per convenience of the respective educational institutions.

The Programme may be held in open air or assembly hall maintaining Covid guidelines. Prayers may be followed by observing a minute silence in remembrance of Covid warriors. The teachers have also been asked to assist and advise the students in educational matters.

Separate directions have been issued for observing at the school-level and college & university level.

Organising exhibitions, stress management workshops, meeting with renowned persons of respective localities may be part of the programme.