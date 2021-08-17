'Strengthen voices against forces that stifle freedom'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hoisted the National Flag at Red Road in Kolkata on 75th Independence Day on Sunday, gave a call to strengthen voices against all forces that aim to stifle people's freedom. Banerjee received guard of honour after hoisting the flag and gave away Chief Minister's Medals to police officers. Banerjee attended the mesmerising event in which at least seven tableaus of different state-run projects rolled on the Red Road one after the other.



In a tweet, Banerjee stated: "On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day. Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind!"

Banerjee also penned a song —"Desh ta sobar nijer"—on the 75th Independence Day as an ode to the country's unity. The song has been sung by minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen and other artistes including Monomoy Bhattacharya, Debojyoti Ghosh and Trisha Parui.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra, ADG Correctional Services Peeyush Pandey and IGP North Bengal DP Singh were conferred with Chief Minister's Police Medal for outstanding service.

While seven IPS officers including Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Midnapore Amarnath K, SP West Midnapore Dinesh Kumar, SP Cooch Behar Sumit Kumar, IG CID Anand Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Organisation) in Kolkata Police Syed Waqar Raza, SP Sunderban Bhaskar Mukherjee, and Deputy Commissioner (Special Task Force) of Kolkata Police Aparajita Rai received Chief Minister's Police Medal for commendable service.

The Chief Minister made a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in the evening of Independence Day. Victoria Memorial Hall was also decorated with a giant 7,500 square feet Indian Flag.