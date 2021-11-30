Stray string menace on flyover: Cops to seek KMDA's help

kolkata: Kolkata Police will soon talk to the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) about how to prevent stray kite strings from falling on a particular stretch on Maa flyover as three two wheeler riders suffered injuries due to such strings in past four days.



All these incidents took place near the Park Circus bridge number 4 where a part of the guard wall is still not covered with fencing.

According to sources, in the afternoon a special police team keeps a strict vigil in and around the area for kites.

In several occasions, cops saw kite strings falling and stopped the vehicles until they got hold of the kite or the string. But near the bridge number 4, there are no median divider.

As a result, police personnel cannot stand there to grab the kite string.

On Friday, an officer of the Park Street police station suffered injuries on her chin due to kite string.

On Sunday, Sanjay Howladar, a resident of New Town suffered cut injuries on his nose and eyebrow due to the kite string. Again on Monday, Umar Mukhtar of G. J. Khan road suffered cut injury on his throat and neck due to kite strings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Arijit Sinha said, "We are going to discuss the matter with the KMDA soon."