Strategy against BJP & bring Oppn under one umbrella: Abhishek to hold meet with Trinamool MPs on Dec 7

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary, will hold a meeting with the MPs on December 7 to formulate the strategy that will be followed to sharpen the movement against the BJP and bring the Opposition under one umbrella.



The meeting will be held at the Parliament House on December 7 at 1pm. TMC intensified its movement against the BJP after two of its Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chettry were suspended. The suspended MPs along with other MPs have been staging demonstrations at the Gandhi statue.

As the TMC has strengthened its movement against the BJP, it has become absolutely necessary to formulate a strategy that will be followed both inside and outside the Parliament. It has been learnt that Abhishek is likely to hold meetings with the leaders of the like-minded parties and bring them under one umbrella to put up a stiff fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Recently, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek had met Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP in Mumbai, and held a meeting with him, which lasted for more than an hour.

Political experts said it had become very important to see what strategy TMC would take up to bring Congress under the umbrella in view of the party's consistent attack on the latter. Though the TMC chairperson had said "the UPA does not exist" and the daily mouthpiece of the party Jago Bangla had described the grand old party as "one that has gone into a deep freezer", Mamata Banerjee had also said everywhere the party that was strong needed to be supported.

It was learnt that Abhishek would join Mamata Banerjee in Goa, where the party had already increased its strength and would fight the Assembly election scheduled to be held in February 2022. TMC MP, Mohua Moitra, is now in Goa, to increase the organisational strength of the party.