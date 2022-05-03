Storm in South Bengal dists: At least 4 dead since Sunday

kolkata: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, south Bengal districts will continue to witness scattered thunderstorms till May 4. At least 4 people have died across Bengal since Sunday night after a storm hit south Bengal.



The weather office also said that discomfort caused due to high humidity will continue to haunt people in different south Bengal districts mostly during day time. People may experience comparatively colder weather in the late evening and night hours. Various north Bengal districts have also been receiving rainfall. As per weather office prediction, a low pressure trough will form on Wednesday which may turn into a cyclone on Friday.

Overnight rainfall in the city and other south Bengal districts brought down temperature to around 21.8 degree Celsius on Monday giving respire to people from the scorching summer heat that was prevailing in the state for almost two months.

The city on Monday registered the highest temperature at 34.7. Alipore MeT office had predicted heavy thundershowers in various south Bengal districts including Kolkata in the beginning of next week. Orange alert had been issued for the city as there was thunderstorm prediction in various parts along with strong breeze. A Thunderstorm accompanied with breeze hit Kolkata and its adjoining districts late Sunday night. Due to rains the lowest temperature dropped below 22 degree Celsius which is 4 degree below normal.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned that excessive prolonged heat waves triggered drinking water crisis in some belts of Purulia. People in Raghudi village of Purulia put up roadblocks near Barakar area along state highway 5.

The demonstration continued for 3 hours causing a huge traffic snarl.

Two people died in Bankura in separate incidents after coconut trees fell on them. Two others died in East Midnapore's Nandigram after they were struck by lightning.

In another incident, five police personnel under Indus police station received injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident.

Several mud houses collapsed and properties were damaged in several parts of Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore since Sunday night. Electric poles were damaged due to storms and as a result, power cuts occurred in various places of Bankura.

"The city and other south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall along with wind measuring around 50-60 kmph in the next 24 hours. Most of the south Bengal districts will also receive thunderstorms till May 4," a weather official said.

Some parts of the city received a spell of rainfall last Friday after a gap of 58 days though the intensity of rainfall had been low but in the past 48 hours, several districts received few spells of thunderstorms.

Around 5 people have died due to heat waves this season so far. People in all the south Bengal districts had been experiencing sultry weather due to excessive humidity nearly for the past two months.