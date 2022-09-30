Stopping Maneka Gambhir from travelling abroad a mistake: ED

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has admitted that preventing Maneka Gambhir from travelling to Bangkok was a mistake on behalf of the agency. The intention of the Central agency was to hand over a notice for her appearance.

Gambhir, who is the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee was stopped from boarding a flight to Bangkok on September 10 at the Kolkata airport by the ED slueths. An ED officer from the Kolkata office reached airport and handed over a notice for her appearance at the CGO Complex. Interestingly, the time mentioned in the notice was at 12:30 am on the intervening night of September 11 and September 12.

She along with her lawyer went to the CGO Complex at night but no ED officer was there. On September 12, again a fresh notice was handed over to Gambhir asking her to appear in the afternoon on the same day. Gambhir's lawyer moved the High Court alleging contempt on behalf of the ED. After the hearing took place on Thursday, the lawyer representing the ED admitted that preventing Gambhir from going to Bangkok was a mistake.