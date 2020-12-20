Stoneman-like killing: Woman smashed to death at Jorasanko

Kolkata: A pavement dweller was found dead with her head smashed beside Mahajati Sadan at Jorasanko in Central Kolkata on Sunday morning, reminding locals of the 'Stoneman' killings of 1989.



The victim's head was smashed using a heavy object. Though police have not found any murder weapon from the spot, people in the area suspect that the deceased woman—identified as Jaibun Bibi (50) — was killed using a stone.

According to sources, around 10 am on Sunday few other pavement dwellers spotted blood stains in front of the temporary structure where Bibi had been living. When they went inside, they saw her body lying on the ground beside the cot.

Immediately, they informed the Jorasanko police. Her relatives, who live somewhere else, were also informed. After a preliminary probe, police suspect that the killer knew about Bibi well and had planned the murder.

Meanwhile, the local residents and other pavement dwellers are in fear suspecting that the 'Stoneman' — who used to kill people living on the footpaths or vagabonds — has returned.

However, police are not claiming anything about 'Stoneman.'

The Homicide section of Kolkata Police along with forensic experts had visited the spot on Sunday. Samples have been collected from the spot for examination. Police are scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the area to spot any unusual movement of any person.

It may be mentioned that the serial killer, who was given the name of 'stoneman', had killed 13 persons in 1989, but was never caught. Most of the killings took place in and around Central Kolkata and all the victims were homeless and pavement dwellers.