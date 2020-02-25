Stitched up body of man found from Ganges in Bagbazar

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of a man's body from river Ganges near Mayer Ghat in Bagbazar on Tuesday morning. It is suspected that the person was murdered and the body was thrown into the water.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning locals saw a highly decomposed body on the bank of the river near Mayer Ghat. Immediately, North Port police station was informed. After recovering the body, stitch marks were seen from chest to abdomen.

After observing the stitches on the body, it is suspected that it is a work of someone trained. Generally, autopsy surgeons are trained to stitch bodies in such a way.

Police sources claimed that a few criminals in the Hooghly industrial belt are notoriously known for inserting bricks and other heavy objects in the abdomen of bodies and throwing them in the river after stitching to ensure that the bodies stay underwater.

However, police are almost sure that the person has been murdered. After sending the body for autopsy examination, a message has been sent to police stations across the city, along with other adjacent police stations of Barrackpore City Police, Hooghly Rural Police, Chandannagar Police and Howrah City Police, along with the descriptions of the body.

It is also suspected that an organ transplant racket may have connection with the murder.

The detective department is assisting the investigating officials of North Port police stations to establish the identity of the person.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Port Division, Syed Waquar Raza on Tuesday said: "A highly decomposed body of an unidentified male person aged around 40 years has been found at Mayer Ghat. We are waiting for the autopsy report in order to find out the cause of death."

An Unnatural Death case has been filed in this connection, but no murder case has been registered yet.